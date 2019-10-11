|
Hettie Jean Brown(nee Doyle)
Naples, FL and formerly of Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Cullen Ray Brown. Loving mother of Marilyn (Stan) Faeth and the late Michael Brown. Cherished grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Geraldine Wilson of Liberty, KY., Patsy Carman of Summerville, SC. and Elwood Doyle of Baltimore, MD. Hettie passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 88 years. A special thanks to staff and friends for their excellent care at the Carlisle in Naples, FL. Services were held in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to North Naples United Methodist Church or of Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019