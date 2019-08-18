|
|
Hobert Arthur
Branch Hill - Hobert L. Arthur. Husband of the late Betty J. Arthur (Nee Bailey). Loving father of Brenda Schmoock, David (Robin) Barrett, Pamela Moran, Scott Arthur, James Arthur, and the late Debbie Ann Applegate. Devoted Grandfather of Theodore Barrett, Adam Barrett, Ashley Schmoock, Jennifer Ross, Morgan Arthur, Dylan Arthur, and the late Shannon Bailey. Great Grandfather of 6 Great Grandchildren. Dear brother of Rose Snider. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by "Munchie". Wednesday August 14, 2019 age 80. Friends will be received at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm, where services will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment Union Cemetery Symmes Township. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Hobert be directed to Branch Hill United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019