Hotche (Clara) Pastor
Mason - Age 94, passed away April 2, 2020, beloved wife of the late Herbert Pastor, loving mother of Steven (Iris) Pastor, Beverly (Richard) Mayer, JoAnn (Stan) Peerless and Pamela (David) Meisner, dear grandmother to many adoring grandchildren and loving great grandmother to many more. Services were held at the convenience to the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020