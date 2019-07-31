|
Howard Fred Kimel
- - Kimel, Howard Fred (3/31/34-7/25/19). Howard lived in Sedona for the past 18 years and before then in Cincinnati for 15 years, South Africa, and Washington, DC. He graduated from the University of Maryland in chemistry. He worked for the National Bureau of Standards and for LKB, a Swedish scientific instruments company before starting his own company, Kemtech Educational Corporation, which designs hands-on science kits for the educational market. He later bought Precision Laboratories in Cincinnati, a manufacturer of litmus paper, and he grew the company through research and development of new chemical test strips that are sold worldwide. Howard's love was airplanes and he was a pilot instructor. He had a passion for fishing. From the age of 14 visited or was a guide in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, and he visited every year. He believed in supporting students who have a passion for learning, and he funded scholarships for his high school in Washington, DC. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lois (Stagnaro) Kimel, who grew up in Norwood, cousins Jan Armstrong Cobb (Barry) and Ira Weintraub, MD (Robin). He was the son of the late Freda Kimel of San Diego. The family requests memorials to Grand Teton National Park, www.gtnpf.org. Services Friday, August 2, at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer