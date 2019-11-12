|
Howard Jason Walsh
Cincinnati - Loving husband of Mary Lou Walsh for 51 years; devoted father of Michelle (Glenn) Maddy, Kim (Gary) Marsh, Kevin (Jaimen) Walsh, and Jason (Carrie) Walsh; beloved grandfather of Neal, Nolan, Caitlin, Nicholas, Dominic, Carson, and Benjamin; cherished great-grandfather of Oakley Mae; and dear brother Don (Marcia) and Gary (Madison) Walsh. Passed away November 9, 2019 at the age of 75. Howard was a dedicated member of the Local 24 Sheet Metal Workers Union and always attended their monthly retiree luncheons. He was a fan of sports especially golf and NASCAR. What made Howard happiest was spending time with his family and being a grandfather. A visitation will take place Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. A 10:30 am Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Jude's Catholic Church of Bridgetown, 5924 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019