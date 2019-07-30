Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church
7612 Perry Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard "Jay" Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard "Jay" Lawson Obituary
Howard "Jay" Lawson

Mt. Healthy - LAWSON, Howard "Jay" Jesse; "The Nut Man" - Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Naderman) Lawson; Beloved father of Steve (Terri) Lawson, Michael Lawson and Sherri (Steve) Horton; Dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; Brother of Judy Lawson, Linda Newton and David Lawson; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Jay passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at the age of 83; Resident of Mt. Healthy; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held at the Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church 7612 Perry Street Mt. Healthy on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Jay was a member of the Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church and the Southern Gateway Barbershop Chorus; If so desired, remembrances may be sent to Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church, Mt. Healthy Alliance or to ; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now