Howard "Jay" Lawson
Mt. Healthy - LAWSON, Howard "Jay" Jesse; "The Nut Man" - Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Naderman) Lawson; Beloved father of Steve (Terri) Lawson, Michael Lawson and Sherri (Steve) Horton; Dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; Brother of Judy Lawson, Linda Newton and David Lawson; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Jay passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at the age of 83; Resident of Mt. Healthy; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held at the Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church 7612 Perry Street Mt. Healthy on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Jay was a member of the Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church and the Southern Gateway Barbershop Chorus; If so desired, remembrances may be sent to Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church, Mt. Healthy Alliance or to
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019