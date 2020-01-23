|
Dr. Howard Leroy Caston
Louisville, KY - Dr. Howard Leroy Caston, age 77, died on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 in Louisville, KY after a seven-month battle with Sarcoma.
Howard is survived by his wife, Nancy of 36 years; his daughter, Sarah McIntee (Phil) of Louisville, KY; Michelle Barnum (Tom) of Cincinnati, OH and his Mother-in-law, Doris Kappas of Park Hills, KY; as well as 2 grandchildren and 3 great-children. He is preceded in death by his parents Bilbo and Nena Jo Caston, of New Richmond, OH.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, January 26th at The Sanctuary Event Center in Newport, KY from 4-8pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Howard's life. Howard's final wish was to have his remains donated to the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. Body donation gives students the opportunity to make a direct and important contribution to medical teaching and research. The family would like to thank all our friends and family for thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the (woundedwarriorproject.org), Friend for Life Cancer Support Network in Louisville, KY (friend4life.org) or Sarcoma Foundation of America (curesarcoma.org)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020