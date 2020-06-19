Howard M. Berry Jr.
Howard M. Berry, Jr.

Howard M. Berry, Jr. died June 17, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At his request, no service will be held.

Mr. Berry was born June 7, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Howard and Georgette Berry.

Howard could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He was a champion for veterans and brought national attention to veteran suicide after the death of his son SSG Joshua Alan Berry in 2013.

He worked many years in the steel industry after which he worked for Meridian Bioscience. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mary Jo; daughters Alice M. Berry and husband, Will Holman, and Emily L. Berry-Rineair and husband Andrew Rineair. He is also survived by granddaughters: Cecelia M. Berry, Ellelouise Marie and Shiloh Marion Rineair. He was the brother of Ann (Charles A.) Pettee, Lynn (David) Brown and Mary J. Berry.

For the advancement of medical knowledge and research, Howard's body has been donated to the UC College of Medicine.

Memorial donations may be sent to:

Hospice of Cincinnati

4360 Cooper Road

Suite 102

Cincinnati, OH 45242




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
