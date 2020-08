Hubert Mohs

Hubert MohsCincinnati - Mohs, Hubert, devoted husband of the late Margaretha (nee Ficken) Mohs. Loving father of Diane (Mark) Menzer, Paul (Mary Beth) Mohs, Doris (John) Kohlmeyer, Nancy (Greg) Freudiger, Michael (Kim) Mohs, cherished Opa of Kevin (Dani), Maria (Ryan Jameson) Menzer; Scott (Angela), Danny (Erin) Mohs; Tim (Amanda Stradtman), Andrew (Jill), Matt Hoelmer; Jon (Julie), Bryan (Sheena) Freudiger, Kristen (Tommy) Hellkamp, Jenny (Cameron) Dierig, Anna, Jake Freudiger, Mary Cserbak; Emily, Olivia, Zach Mohs and great Opa of 15. Dear brother of Heinrich (Anneliese) Mohs and predeceased by many other siblings. Hubert was born in Merzen, Germany, longtime member of the Kolping Society and retired from Kahn's. Passed away surrounded by family August 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Fr. David Hiller Fund, c/o Kolping, 10235 Mill Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 or St. Antoninus, 1500 Linnemann Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45238. www.meyergeiser.com