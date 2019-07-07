Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Huston Thomas Lyttleton Obituary
Huston Thomas Lyttleton

West Chester - Huston Thomas, 79 of West Chester, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired Fire Chief.

Beloved father of Thomas and Stephen; Grandfather of Alex, Zachary, Jackson and Griffin; Brother of Richard and Donna. Tom is survived by his beloved partner Martha O'Neal. Visitation on Saturday July 13th at 9:00 am until the funeral at 10:00 am at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd Blue Ash, OH 45242. Memorials to, The . Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019
