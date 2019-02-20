|
|
Ida Molina-Zinam
Cincinnati - Ida Molina-Zinam, beloved wife of the late René Molina and Oleg Zinam, dear mother of Charles (Daisy) Molina and Daniel (Maria) Molina, and the late René J. Molina, Roland L. Molina and Annette Molina, cherished grandmother of Yvonne (Eric) France, Bryan (Emily) Molina, Dan (Hilary) Molina, Michael (Maggie) Molina, Adam (Binnur) Molina and Roland (Annette) Molina, also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, a large extended family, including her grand-niece, Anita (John) Castellanos-Kuhnley. Passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in Louisville, KY, she went to Havana, Cuba at the age of 19 where she studied Spanish and met her first husband, René, and started her family. In 1960, she fled Cuba during the Castro regime and went back to Louisville before coming to Cincinnati to raise her family. She was well educated and got her doctoral degree and went on to teach at UC and other local universities. She lived at The Kenwood by Senior Star for the last six years. She touched many lives and left an everlasting legacy. Visitation will be Friday, February 22 at the Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road from 8:30 AM until funeral service at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019