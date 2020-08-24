1/
Ida Monches
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Monches

age 103, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, beloved wife of the late Philip Monches, devoted mother of Emily Loewenstein and Harriet (Mark) Perlin of Charlotte, NC, loving grandmother of Carolyn Loewenstein Barrett, Barbara Loewenstein Gerbs, Julie Loewenstein Bloom, David Siegel, Lisa Loewenstein Templeton, Amy Siegel Owens and Suzanne Siegel Bressler, great grandmother of twelve. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Friend of the IDF (www.FIDF.org), Magen David Adom (www.AFMDA.org) or Freestore Foodbank (www.freestorefoodbank.org).

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved