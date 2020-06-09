Ila Denny
Ila Denny, aged 85, went home to be with her Lord on June 7, 2020. Ila grew up in Casey County, Kentucky, where she was the oldest child, with 7 beloved brothers and sisters. Ila moved to Ohio in 1954, where she lived for the next66 years and where she raised her family. Ila loved her family dearly and took great pride in raising her daughters and playing a huge role in the lives of her grandchildren, whom she may have let stay up too late and have too many snacks on occasion. Ila was incredibly friendly, didn't know a stranger, and was always quick to share a story and a deep, warm smile. Ila is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leroy Denny, Daughters, Kim (John) Ravenhall and Kara (Mike) Czanik, grandchildren Katherine (Jereme) Chie, Michael Ravenhall, Olivia Czanik, and KennedyCzanik, and great-grandchild, Liam Chie, as well as siblings Glenna Emerson, Nell (George) Watson, Nora Ann (Herlan) Hamm, Carol Wilkinson, Jerry (Sue) Wilkinson, and Dale (Barb) Wilkinson. Ila was preceded in death by her parents, Bernal and Edith Wilkinson, and sister, Debbie Goodwin. Due to the current health crisis, the family understands that it may not be safe for some to attend. For those who are able and would like to attend, the visitation and funeral service will be held the morning of Thursday, June 11th at Hodapp Funeral Home. The visitation will begin at 10 am and the funeral service at 11:30 am. The Hodapp Funeral Home is located at 6410 Cin-Dayton Rd., Liberty Township, OH., 45044. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Ila can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.