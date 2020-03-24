|
Imogene "Jean" Genton
St. Augustine - Imogene "Jean" Genton (née Johnson) peacefully passed away at her home the morning of March 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born August 17, 1927 in Hazard, KY and was a longtime resident of Cincinnati, OH. She has resided in St. Augustine, FL since 2016.
Jean was the beloved wife of the late William Genton of 57 years and loving mother of the late William David Genton, Pamela Hardin, and Cheryl Meadors. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Johnie and Amanda Johnson, brothers Orville and Lawrence Johnson, and sisters Hazel Saylor and Magdalene Shumate.
Jean is survived by her sons Darrell (Shirley) and Robert Genton, and her daughter Theresa (Mark) Entrup. She created a phenomenal legacy consisting of 39 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
"Heaven has been vastly rewarded with what we have lost here on earth. We ask that you continue to watch over us as you soar high on Eagles Wings".
Because of unforeseen circumstances beyond the family's control, visitation and burial will be recorded and accessible for virtual viewing via Jean's obituary on the website of Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (www.mrfh.com) to protect the health and welfare of all.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020