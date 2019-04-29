Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
United Jewish Cemetery
730 Ludlow Avenue
Clifton, OH
MASON - Goldberg, Inge, nee Robens, age 93, passed away April 26, 2019, beloved wife of the late Harold "Pat" Goldberg, devoted mother of Barbara (the late Mitch) Charney & Randy Ehrlich, dear sister of Edie Seligman, loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 6. Graveside services Tuesday, April 30, 1:00 P.M. at the United Jewish Cemetery in Clifton, 730 Ludlow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220. Friends may call on the family following the interment at Cedar Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Temple Sholom. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019
