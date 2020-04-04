Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
1917 - 2020
Irene Endicott Obituary
Irene Endicott

Cincinnati - (nee Hendren) beloved wife of the late Everett Endicott and Harold E. Lienenbrink. Loving mother of Delgene (Dennis) Pufpaf and Kurt Lienenbrink. Grandmother of Christopher (Lauren) Pufpaf. Great grandmother of Lana Pufpaf. Sister of the late Mildred Jacobs, Lyal, Eugene and Wilberta Hendren. Irene passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 102. Services Private. Memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
