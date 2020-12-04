Irene Griffith
Cincinnati - Irene Griffith of Cincinnati. Beloved wife of the late Kelly Griffith. Loving mother of Richard Griffith and Paul (Laura) Griffith. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Jordan, Velvet, Christopher, and Ana. Proud great grandmother of Clayton and Amelia. Passed away December 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Interment Rest Haven Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Irene may be directed to a charity of one's choice
