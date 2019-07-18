|
|
Irene Smith-Drahman
Cincinnati - Irene Smith-Drahman passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at age 54. Beloved wife of Keith H. Drahman. Irene was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 22, 1964 to Thomas and Maria (Ahrnsen) Schottelkotte. Survived by siblings David (Nita), Mark (Teresa), Richard (Sandy), Greg (Sherill) Schottelkotte, Kathy (Austin) Merrill, and Karen (Dan) Bolton. Devoted mother of Chad (Heather) Smith and Jake Smith. Grandmother (Paka) of Teddy and Ella Smith, and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass on July 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Celebration of life to follow at 3225 S. Whitetree Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45219. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 (www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate) or the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University https://osu-honor-and-memorial-giving.everydayhero.com/us/in-memory-of-Irene-Drahman.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 18, 2019