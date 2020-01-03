|
Iris M. Totten
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Paul Will and Jack Totten, loving mother of Bob Will, Harold (Donna) Will, Linda Mattingley, Stephen Will and the late Bruce Will, grandmother 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister of Lois Tuck. Passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at age 94. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020