Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Totten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris M. Totten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris M. Totten Obituary
Iris M. Totten

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Paul Will and Jack Totten, loving mother of Bob Will, Harold (Donna) Will, Linda Mattingley, Stephen Will and the late Bruce Will, grandmother 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister of Lois Tuck. Passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at age 94. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now