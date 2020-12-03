1/1
Iuniversa "Eunice" Schwegmann
Iuniversa "Eunice" Schwegmann

Blue Ash - (Nee Oliverio), 90, passed away Friday November 27 2020. Loving wife of Francis Xavier Schwegmann (deceased). They celebrated 60 years of marriage together. Mother of John P. (Kim), Phillip A. (Tracy), and Christina L. Martini nee Schwegmann (Tony). Loving Grandmother to Gianina, Hannah and Victoria Schwegmann; and Gabriella and Olivia Martini. Parents: John B. Oliviero (San Giovanni, Italy) and Rosa V. (Nee Gallo, San Giovanni, Italy). Eunice graduated from the Cincinnati Art Academy and attended the University of Cincinnati on scholarship. She worked for several years at Wiebold Restoration as an artist and art restorer. Her devotion to her husband and family were her passion. In retirement Francis and Eunice would travel the world, spending months in various countries enjoying family, culture and history. She loved watching many sporting events, especially Xavier basketball, and enjoyed concerts, the opera, and many art events. A private ceremony will be at All Saints Catholic Church 8939 Montgomery Rd. Cin, OH 45236 on Saturday, December 5, at 10:00 am. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
