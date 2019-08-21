Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3300 Parkcrest Lane
Cincinnati, OH 45211
513-661-7283
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel
3300 Parkcrest Lane
Cincinnati, OH
Iva Miller


1942 - 2019
Iva Miller Obituary
Iva Miller

Cincinnati - Miller, Iva Mae age 77, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in North Middletown, Kentucky on February 2, 1942 to John Epperson and Anna Louise Manley (nee Caywood).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Homan; parents, John Epperson Manley and Anna Louise Manley and sister, Ann McDonald.

Iva is survived by her children, Donanna (Thomas) Bruser, Ralph (Susanna) Miller, David W. Miller, Roger (Kimberly) Miller and Pam Morris; siblings, Gilbert Manley, William Manley, George Manley, James Manley; fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm with funeral ceremony to immediately follow on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
