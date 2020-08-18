Iva P. Cupp
Cincinnati - Iva P. Cupp (nee Alsip), loving wife of the late George A. Cupp. Beloved mother of the late Ralph Cupp (Karen), Reda (Glenn) Rohrscheib, Shirley (David) Lanner and the late Noah Cupp. Dear step-mother of Patricia Sue Houchins. Devoted grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 36, and great-great-grandmother of 21. Sister of Mary Randall, L.B. Alsip, and Jim Alsip. Preceded in death by 7 siblings. Passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Age 86. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 22nd from 1:00PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social Distancing and facemasks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (donors@stjude.org) or to Cincinnati Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 (www.cincinnatichildrens.org
). www.mrfh.com