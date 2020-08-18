1/1
Iva P. Cupp
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iva P. Cupp

Cincinnati - Iva P. Cupp (nee Alsip), loving wife of the late George A. Cupp. Beloved mother of the late Ralph Cupp (Karen), Reda (Glenn) Rohrscheib, Shirley (David) Lanner and the late Noah Cupp. Dear step-mother of Patricia Sue Houchins. Devoted grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 36, and great-great-grandmother of 21. Sister of Mary Randall, L.B. Alsip, and Jim Alsip. Preceded in death by 7 siblings. Passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Age 86. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 22nd from 1:00PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social Distancing and facemasks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (donors@stjude.org) or to Cincinnati Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 (www.cincinnatichildrens.org). www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved