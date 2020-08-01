1/1
Ivy Reaves
Ivy Reaves

Ivy Reaves shared her last smile on July 6, 2020. She lived her life by loving her daughter, laughing with family/friends and giving her all to the camera. She moved from welfare recipient to graduate of Ohio Valley Goodwill to I.R.S. retiree. In the end she laughed loudly in hospice, ate the forbidden potato chips and said her final goodbye on her own terms. She will be missed for her smile, support of the casino and her extra fashion sense. Ivy's celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 13 at Herb Walker Funeral Home. Wear a splash of purple, she would love it!




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
