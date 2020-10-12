J. Russell "Russ" Siegroth
J. Russell "Russ" Siegroth, beloved husband of Jaynece A. Siegroth (nee Rohrig), devoted step-father of David, Sondra, Kelly, Jim, and Kathy, dear brother of Jeni (Mike) Lack and the late Rodney Siegroth, caring uncle of Brandon, Brent (Brenda), Traci, and Kristi, also survived by 8 grandchildren. Died Oct. 11, 2020 at age 69. Residence Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Oct. 15, from 5-7 PM. Graveside Service at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 686 Mt. Moriah Rd., Withamsville, on Fri. at 11 AM. Memorials to American Liver Association or American Heart Association
