Services
St Clement
4536 Vine St
Cincinnati, OH 45217
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine St
St. Bernard, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine St
St. Bernard, OH
View Map
St. Bernard - Brother of the late Alice Froendhoff, Mary Jane Price, Erdean Ramsey, Thomas Boehmer and Claire Anne Boehmer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Stewart passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 80. Visitation at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, Thursday from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Residential Services, 635 W. 7th St., Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
