Jack A. Gates
Jack A. Gates

Maineville - Jack A. Gates, age 75. Beloved husband of 54 years to Peggy (nee Blessing) Gates. Loving father of Laura (Bob) Rockstroh and Mark (Liz) Gates. Cherished Papa of Emily, Erin and Robbie Rockstroh and Mia Gates. Dear brother of Judy, Jill and the late Janet. Retired from Procter & Gamble. Former Cincinnati and Hamilton County Police Officer. Passed away June 3, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 10 at 11:30 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Morrow. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com for full obituary.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
