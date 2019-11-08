Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Jack A. Sneller

Jack A. Sneller Obituary
Jack A. Sneller

Springdale - Age 81. Beloved husband of Marilyn E. Sneller (née McLean); loving father of Diane (Fred) Hesse and Julie (Scott) Heise; cherished grandpa to Alex & Andrew Hesse, and Greg & Mae Heise; dear brother of Alyce Kay Prins. Jack graduated from Michigan State University where he sang with the Men's Glee Club and was a Spartan for life. He had a long and successful engineering career at Procter and Gamble, retiring after 35 years. Jack passed away November 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 4pm. Jack's final resting place will be in the McLean Family Plot in Wheatley, Ontario Canada. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
