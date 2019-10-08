|
Jack Albrinck
Reading - Jack Albrinck, beloved husband of Sandy Dauer Albrinck, devoted father of Steve (Sheressa) Albrinck and Michelle (Kelsey DePolo) Albrinck, son of the late Louis and Florence Albrinck, brother of James (Susan) Albrinck, Lois Wiehe (late Roy and Tom) Martin, and Eileen (Wes) Compton, son-in-law of Marion (late Jack) Dauer, brother-in-law of Kathy (Harry) Donnermeyer and Julie Miller, uncle to many nieces and nephews. 37 year Kmart employee, currently with Thermo Fisher Scientific. Died, Sunday, October 6, 2019 while visiting South Bend, Indiana after attending a Notre Dame football game. Age 61. Visitation at STRAWSER FUNERAL HOME, 9503 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, Thursday, 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10 AM, St Peter & St Paul Church, Reading. Burial to follow in St Peter & St Paul cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Peter & St Paul Church, 330 West Vine St, Reading (45215), Moeller High School, 9001 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati (45242) or the American Heart Assoc, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati (45227). Arrangement entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019