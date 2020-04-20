|
Jack Boyd
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Ethelyn Boyd (nee Yadon) for 65 years. Devoted father of Dr. Mark (Stephanie) Boyd, Eric (Karen) Boyd and Cindy (Steve) Keck. Grandfather of Chris, Ian, Graham, J.D., Alex, Abby, Evan, Mackenzie, Jesse and Delaney and great-grandfather of Hadley, Jack, Amelia, and Sophie. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 94. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII and served in the Pacific. He was a highly decorated war hero. Following the war, Jack obtained his baccalaureate at the University of Kentucky. He retired from General Electric following a long career. Jack served as treasurer of Trinity United Church of Christ in Dillonvale for many years. He loved his family, golf, and tending his yard. He had a long, rich, and happy life. His kindness, humility, and smile will be missed. A public service for friends and family will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020