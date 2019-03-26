Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Graceland Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Burdsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack C. Burdsall

Obituary Condolences

Jack C. Burdsall Obituary
Jack C. Burdsall

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 74 years to Betty Burdsall (nee Cook); Loving father of Margaret A. (Dan Schroeder) Rees, Jack (Denise) Burdsall Jr., Jennifer (Jeff) Whitt, and the late Linda Curtas; Grandfather of 9 grandchildren; and great grandfather of 14 great grandchildren; Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret Burdsall, his 4 brothers and 2 sisters; Jack was a veteran of the Navy and Army and served in WWII. Passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019; Age 93 years Resident of Cincinnati, Ohio; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens where Military Honors will be rendered.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now