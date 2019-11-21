|
Jack Gottschalk
Cincinnati - Jack W. Gottschalk, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Born in Cincinnati on December 10, 1928 to the late Walter and Georgia Drake Gottschalk. Beloved husband of Nancy Roudebush Rixey Gottschalk. Loving father of Lynn Gottschalk and Mark (Tammy) Gottschalk, stepfather of Eppa (Buffie) Rixey and the late James T. Rixey, step-father-in-law of Brenda Rixey. Grandfather of Carol Rixey Sullivan, Sarah Rixey (J.P.) Pharr, Eppa (Maggie) Rixey V, Alex (Ivy) Rixey, Hanna Gottschalk, Leigh Rixey, Taylor Gottschalk, and Jon Gottschalk. Great-grandfather of Ellie and Jack Sullivan, Caroline Pharr, and James Rixey. Dear twin brother of Joyce (Frederick) Gottschalk Koehler and the late Ruth Miller Hunting. Dr. Gottschalk was a proud graduate of Walnut Hills High School and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees at The Ohio State University, earning his D.D.S. in 1955. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi and Phi Omega. Upon graduation, he served two years as an oral surgeon with the 82nd Airborne, retiring from the Army as a Captain. He then returned to Cincinnati where he opened a dental practice. His commitment, knowledge and loyalty to both patients and the profession was unwavering. He was selected by The Ohio State College of Dentistry to receive the Distinguished Dental Alumni Award in recognition and appreciation for his outstanding dedication to the oral health of the public and profession of dentistry. In 1999, he received the American Dental Association Presidential Citation. The following year, he received the Colgate Palmolive American Dental Association Award for Outstanding Service for his tireless efforts to raise funds for the Samuel D. Harris National Museum of Dentistry at The University of Maryland in Baltimore. The Museum, which he was instrumental in founding, opened in 1996 and is of historic significance as it is the location of the first accredited dental school in the United States. Dr. Gottschalk also served as President of both the Cincinnati Dental Society and the Ohio Dental Association. He was also a delegate to the American Dental Association. Upon his retirement from the profession, Dr. Gottschalk was awarded the prestigious Callahan Memorial Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Ohio Dental Association. Locally, he served for many years on the Board of the Hearing, Speech and Deaf Center of Greater Cincinnati. Jack loved being a dentist and caring for his patients. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with family and friends at their cottage in Michigan. He was a sweet, kind, gentle man. The family would like to thank and the staff at the Deupree Cottages for their devotion and loving care. A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave. Terrace Park, OH 45174. Private family burial will be at St. Thomas Columbarium. Please join us after the service for a luncheon reception at Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45243. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Dental Society Oral Health Foundation, 9200 Montgomery Road, Suite 21A, Cincinnati, OH 45242, , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or a . Spring Grove Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019