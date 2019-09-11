Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack L. Gilbert

Add a Memory
Jack L. Gilbert Obituary
Jack L. Gilbert beloved husband of Verna M. (nee Deffinger) Gilbert, devoted father of Candy Hasselbeck (Michael), Brenda Howard (the late Randy), Guy Gilbert (Mary) and Lynn Gilbert (Lilianne), loving grandfather of Megan Grabowski (Jamie), Tim Howard (Ann), Ben Gilbert (Tara) and great grandfather of Blake Gilbert and Bryce Gilbert, dear brother of Joyce Mundstock (Glenn) and the late Elaine Bolinger, loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. September 7, 2019. Age 86 years.

Visitation Thursday from 10-12 at Bolton and Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where a E.T. Carson Lodge #598 F&AM service will be held at 12:00 Noon followed by Scottish Rite Ring Service followed by funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or to Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now