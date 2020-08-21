Jack Omar Goodrich
Cheviot - Age 73. Passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was a loving father to James (Rosemarie) Goodrich and Melissa "Missy" Wallick. Dear grandfather of four grandchildren. Dear brother of Paul (Ann) Goodrich, the late Charles (surviving wife Nancy) Goodrich, William Goodrich, Leonard Goodrich and Alice (George) Laub. Jack is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends. He was a member of the Amvets Post in Cheviot and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 26th 10AM at Arlington Memorial Garden Cemetery (meet at the family gathering area at 9:45AM). www.vittstermerandersonfh.com