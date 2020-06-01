Jack P. Arkle
Green Township, OH - Jack P. Arkle Beloved husband of Marlene L. (nee Prine) Arkle for 56 years. Dear father of Gregory S. (Katie) Arkle and Shari (Joe Blum) Arkle. Loving grandfather of Brandon (Natalie Shoemaker) Arkle, Emily (Kelvin) Tibu, Myles (Mallory Webb) Calia, Conner Calia and Taylor Blum. Devoted son of Kermit and Marian Schaefer and brother of Harriet Arkle Huschart and the late Gary Arkle. Passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Age 78 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Delhi Hills Lodge No. 775, F. & A.M. and Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati will hold services at 7:30 PM. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Rd, Springfield, OH 45504 or at ohiomasonichome.org Condolences may be expressed to the family at
neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.