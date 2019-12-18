Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Burnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack R. Burnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack R. Burnes Obituary
Jack R. Burnes

Jack R. Burnes husband of the late Marjorie S. Burnes (nee Guynn), beloved father of Jack G. (Diane) Burnes, dear grandfather of Reid J. (Cathy) and Marc R. (Jodi) Burnes, great-grandfather of Bryson, Ian, Brodie, and Brynn, devoted brother of Robert and Richard Burnes, dear friend of Joan Simmons, also survived by nieces and nephews. Died Dec. 14, 2019 in Canonsburg, PA. Residence Bethel Park, PA, formerly of Anderson Twp. Graveside service at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford (Mt. Repose), OH on Fri. Dec. 20, at 2:30 PM. Jack was in the US Navy during WW II. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -