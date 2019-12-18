|
Jack R. Burnes
Jack R. Burnes husband of the late Marjorie S. Burnes (nee Guynn), beloved father of Jack G. (Diane) Burnes, dear grandfather of Reid J. (Cathy) and Marc R. (Jodi) Burnes, great-grandfather of Bryson, Ian, Brodie, and Brynn, devoted brother of Robert and Richard Burnes, dear friend of Joan Simmons, also survived by nieces and nephews. Died Dec. 14, 2019 in Canonsburg, PA. Residence Bethel Park, PA, formerly of Anderson Twp. Graveside service at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford (Mt. Repose), OH on Fri. Dec. 20, at 2:30 PM. Jack was in the US Navy during WW II. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019