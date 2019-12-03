|
Jack R. Cook
Hamilton - Age 86. Passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Montgomery) Cook. Devoted father of Jack S. (Carolyn M.) Cook, Don (Shelia Malone) Cook, Sandy (Dave) Bulach, Bobby (Kimberly) Cook, Brandy (Steve) Tallent; and the late Gary Cook. Loving grandfather of Jack A. (Rosalinda) Cook, Bobby B. (Celia) Cook, Michelle (Jon) Hesselbrock, Heather (the late Geff) (James Brandenburg) Garnett, Michael Bulach, Stephanie (Casey) Bolender, Joshua R. (Dana) Cook, Matthew (Brittany Difiore) Cook, Scotty (Kyra) Cook, Lane Tallent; and Travis Tallent. Great grandfather of Michael J. Cook, Jack S. Cook, Logan Hesselbrock, Jacob Hesselbrock, Landon Hesselbrock, Luke Garnett, Owen Garnett, Allie Garnett, Nathan Brandenburg, Trevin Brandenburg, Clayton Brandenburg, Blaze Cook; and Ryker Cook. Preceded in death by three sister and two brothers. Jack was born and raised in Glendale, Ohio. He proudly carried the "Cook" last name as his ancestral roots date back to the 1850's. Jack was a plumber by trade; yet his greatest accomplishment and love was his family. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12noon until time of service at 1pm. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Cincinnati OH 45242, CDH c/o Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to The , Great Rivers Affiliate, 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019