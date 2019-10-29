|
|
Jack R. Kolhoff
Delhi Twp. - Beloved son of the late Robert and Mildred Kolhoff, dear cousin of Arnold (Patti) Sandman, Mary (Paul) Blessing, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Rd. from 10AM until time of funeral mass at 11AM. Memorials may be made to Elder High School. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019