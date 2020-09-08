Jack "Jake" Ruppert
Cincinnati - Jack "Jake" Ruppert, 85, born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Goldie Anne and Arthur George Ruppert, peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020. Jake was the beloved husband of Maureen "Min" Harrington for 60 years before her passing in 2018 and proud father of six children: Leslie (Robert) Krehnbrink, Timothy (Sia) Ruppert, Peter (Jessica) Ruppert, John Ruppert, Matthew (Chrissy) Ruppert and Sarah (Gabe) Gigliello, and beloved in-law Peg Ruppert. A loving, supportive grandfather of 18 grandchildren: Lewis and Grift Krehnbrink; Elyse, William and Gregory Ruppert; Jack, Grace, Pierce and Ben Ruppert; Francie and Jake Ruppert; Hannah Remy and Madison Schwartz; Faye and Gwenyth Gigliello & Angelica, Daniela and Lianna Gigliello. Jake was a product of the American Dream. The youngest of seven children, he was raised in Norwood, Ohio. Planning to join the military after high school, a last minute football scholarship offer from Xavier University enabled him to attend college. He majored in English, played football all four years and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Course. Following graduation, he served three more years in the Marine Corps as a first lieutenant. He then joined Procter & Gamble and launched a successful 33 year career in sales management before retiring in 1992 at the age of 58, having earned the respect of so many along the way. Following retirement, Jake began his "second career" as a writer, voracious history reader, crossword puzzle solver extraordinaire, avid golfer and part-time Florida resident. For several years he wrote a weekly humor-filled column, "The Cincinnati Dutchman," for the local community paper. He later wrote and published "One of Us," a book on the timeless virtues and values of Marine Corps officers across generations. Above all, Jake was a man of integrity who stayed true to his fundamental values, often borrowing the quote, "If a man has integrity, that's all that matters. If a man doesn't have integrity, that's all that matters." He relied on his Catholic faith, love of family and loyalty to his country; frequently crediting two institutions - Xavier University and The U.S. Marine Corps - for helping to mold him into the man he became. His mirthful humor, old school ways and assertive opinions made for many interesting conversations over the years. His impact will be everlasting. Our family and its future generations will work hard to honor him through our own behaviors and accomplishments. Until a week ago, he lived an active life enjoying his daily routines; a hearty breakfast while reading the newspaper, finalizing his second book, smoking his cigars, and never missing a Tito's on the rocks for cocktail hour. After a full and outstanding life, he is back where he belongs, forever with Min. Knowing that allows peace to set in, as we all move forward in our lives, imagining how much livelier Heaven has now become with the two of them together again. Due to current restrictions and size of our immediate family, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 9:30 am. Private interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Guests are invited to watch a live stream of the funeral Mass by visiting www.strosecincinnati.org
and selecting "watch live". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Xavier University (www.xavier.edu/giving
) or Wounded Warrior Project
(https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
). Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com