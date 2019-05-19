|
Jack Theis
Cincinnati - THEIS, Jack R. Beloved husband of the late Louise Theis (nee Kasselmann). Dear father of John A. (Joni) Theis, Linda Kibblewhite, Amy (the late Ted) Gay-Brown, Mike (Cathy) Theis, Kathy (Bobby) Hogeback and Marilyn Theis. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Brother of, Shirley Nieters, , Elaine Schuette, Dick Theis, and the late Janet Bronner, Mary Jean Rowekamp, Dorothy Thamann, and Carol Kelly. Member of St. Pat's K of C #1747. Jack passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 87. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Sunday, May 19, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Knights of Columbus Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Reading. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Home, 10722 Wyscarver Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019