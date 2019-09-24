Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel,
2145 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel,
2145 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
Jack W. Corsmeier

Jack W. Corsmeier Obituary
Jack W. Corsmeier

Reading - Age 93, passed away on September 20, 2019.

Jack was born in Reading, Ohio to John and Selma Corsmeier. Jack was married to Shirley Corsmeier for 57 years. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Shirley Corsmeier; parents; grandson, Nathan Bader.

Jack is survived by children, Barbara (Barry) Lewis, Robert (Donna) Corsmeier, Karen (Jim) Hunter, Daniel (Paula) Corsmeier and Donald Corsmeier; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian and Lenora. Jack will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends.

Friends may call from 10 am until Services at 11 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.

Memorials may be made to Lost Pet Recovery, P.O. Box 578, Pickerington, Ohio 43147.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019
