Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Jacob K. Stein Obituary
Jacob K. Stein

Cincinnati - Age 88, passed away November 3, 2019, beloved husband of Mary Magrish Stein and formally of the late Iris Gershuny Stein, loving father of Steven (Judy) Stein, Dr. Lisa (Gary) Rosen, John (Jennifer) Stein, and Rabbi Elena Stein, dear brother of Dr. Paul D. (Janet) Stein, proud grandfather of Eric, Dahlia, Kate, Peter, and Michael Stein and Amanda Rieben, Emily Rosen, and the late Greg Rosen, great grandfather of five. Memorial Service, Wise Center, 8329 Ridge Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM, visitation at 11:00 AM. Shiva will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM -5:30 PM, at Losantiville Country Club, 3097 Losantiville Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45213.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Free Store Food Bank or Plum Street Temple.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
