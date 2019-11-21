|
|
Jacob M. Sanner
Finneytown - Jacob Sanner is free. Brave, curious and deeply loving through many years of significant illness, he was comforted by and loved dogs and all of nature, especially mountains, canyons, waterfalls and clouds. He knew all of the trees. Born in Uniontown, PA., he was the son of Jacob King Sanner and Mary Miller Sanner. Jacob was a graduate of West Virginia University and held a degree in Psychology. He served his country in the Army Reserves and later was employed as a Civilian Analyst at Wright Patterson Air Force Base until his retirement. Beloved husband of Lynn Hutchinson Sanner. Dear father of Matthew Sanner of Brookville, OH and Timothy Sanner of Masury, OH. Former husband of Barbara Roth of Ansonia, OH. Devoted brother of Mark (Ellie) Sanner of Uniontown, PA and the late Herbert Graham Sanner. Devoted uncle of Katie (Billie) Weinberger and their children; Alexandria and Grace of Irwin, PA. Jacob has donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org) Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com The family extends sincere thanks to the caring staff at Mallard Cove in Sharonville, OH. Thanks be to God.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019