Jacob Richard Wirtz
Cincinnati - Jacob Richard Wirtz, 1, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully in his mother's arms on May 7th, 2020 after a long battle with Infantile Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Jacob was born June 15th, 2018 to proud parents, Bryan and Julie Wirtz. Jacob immediately made everyone fall in love with his beautiful smile and personality. After his diagnosis at five months old, Jacob spent much of his young life in the hospital. He fought and persevered through treatments, including many chemotherapies, CAR-T and a bone marrow transplant. Jacob adored his sister, Clara and always found joy when reunited with her after a hospital stay. Jacob loved all things water, bubbles, car rides and walks with daddy, chips, Dory & Nemo, and Gaga. Jacob loved being outside. He spent most of his life inside in insolation and never wasted a sunny or rainy day that he could play in fresh air. Jake befriended many of the Cincinnati Children's CBDI staff, and to them we want to say thank you for loving and caring for "baby Jake". Jacob is survived by his parents, Bryan and Julie (nee Oberschmidt) Wirtz. His sister, Clara Wirtz. Maternal grandparents, Rick and Diana (nee Weinheimer) Oberschmidt. Paternal grandparents, Bob and Janice (nee Jeren) Wirtz. Maternal great-grandmother, Jane (nee Vollman) Oberschmidt. His aunts and uncles; Paul & Jennifer (nee Oberschmidt) Stoehr, Lynn Oberschmidt, Michael & Nina Oberschmidt, Rob & Alex Wirtz. Cousins; Luke, Matthew and Eleanor Stoehr and Daphne Wirtz. A private service for the immediate family of Jacob will be held on Wednesday, May 13th at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home. Following the service, Jacob will be laid to rest at Guardian Angels Cemetery. Extended family and friends are welcome to join the funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery for the committal service. Please visit rohdefuneral.com for additional information if you would like to join the procession. Due to the pandemic, all will be invited to a Memorial Mass celebrating Jacob's life, to be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to Cincinnati Children's for the Oncology Department in honor of Jacob via mail to: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, In Memory of Jacob Wirtz - Oncology Department, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202, or online via https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts/tribute.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.