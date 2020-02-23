|
Jacquelin M. Wanninger
Delhi Township - (Nee Holthaus) Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Wanninger. Loving mother of Jean Ann Wanninger. Dear sister of Ruth Holthaus and Paul (Joyce) Holthaus. Sister in law of Larry Wanninger. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 92 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Church, 880 Neeb Rd., on SATURDAY at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to the SPCA, 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020