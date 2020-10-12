Jacqueline 'Jackie' (nee Blind) Hirth
Cincinnati - Jacqueline 'Jackie' Hirth (nee Blind), beloved wife of the late Walter J. Hirth. Devoted mother of Mike (Jayne), Joe (Kathy) and Jeanne (Tom) Hirth, Mickey (Ed) Ruprecht and Nancy (Greg) Burke, all of Cincinnati, Wally (Susan) Hirth of Maineville, Ohio and the late Cathy (late John) Bardua. Loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Giles and Bill Blind. Sunday October 11, 2020, after a long illness, age 92. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, October 14, 11:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. Street, Price Hill. Memorials may be directed to the American Melanoma Foundation at www.melanoma foundation.org
. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (rmdfuneralhome.com
) serving the family.