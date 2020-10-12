1/
Jacqueline 'Jackie' (Blind) Hirth
Jacqueline 'Jackie' (nee Blind) Hirth

Cincinnati - Jacqueline 'Jackie' Hirth (nee Blind), beloved wife of the late Walter J. Hirth. Devoted mother of Mike (Jayne), Joe (Kathy) and Jeanne (Tom) Hirth, Mickey (Ed) Ruprecht and Nancy (Greg) Burke, all of Cincinnati, Wally (Susan) Hirth of Maineville, Ohio and the late Cathy (late John) Bardua. Loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Giles and Bill Blind. Sunday October 11, 2020, after a long illness, age 92. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, October 14, 11:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. Street, Price Hill. Memorials may be directed to the American Melanoma Foundation at www.melanoma foundation.org. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
