Jacqueline Foraker
(nee Hoffman), loving wife of the late Frederick J. Foraker. Dear mother of Chris Foraker, Julie (Harry) Green and Frederick "Rick" (Judy) Foraker. Grandmother of Andy (Anna), Alan (Jessie), Christine, Matthew and Victoria (Zach). Great-grandmother of Ainsley and Avery. Sister of the late Rose Marie Craven and the late Ann Louise Tompert. Jacqueline passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Private funeral services to be held. Memorials may be made to or to Ohio Living Llanfair. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020