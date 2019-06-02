Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Born June 16, 1936 and passed on May 26, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Noble. Survived and loved by Kim Krebs (Ann), treasured by her daughters Joellen Ivey and Judith Noble George. Her Grandchildren, Brandy "Bear" Ivey, Katie (Mike) Caster and Kelly Krebs along with her Great Grandchildren, Eve Ivey and Easton, Mason and Logan Caster will miss their GIGI. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Memory of Granny Gator to the Jackie Noble Memorial Fund c/o PC YMCA which will sponsor aquatic activities. Should you wish to donate online (www.myy.org/give-now/) you can check "dedicate this donation" and make a memorial gift or you can send in/drop off checks at Powel Crosley YMCA. 9601 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
