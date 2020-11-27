1/1
Jacqueline Marie Geisz
Jacqueline Marie Geisz

Norwood - "Jackie" (nee Pinnel) Beloved wife of John Geisz for 63 years. Devoted mother of Denny (Terry) Geisz, Doug (Terry) Betscher Geisz, David (Sheila) Geisz, Dana (Raquel) Geisz, Donald Geisz, Diann (David) Jones, Jenny (Rob) Geisz and the late Mary Geisz. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Edna (the late William) Puthoff & Raymond (Nancy) Pinnel. Passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Age 83. Residence Norwood. Public Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, OH 45212 on Wednesday, December 2 from 6-8PM, Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Trinity Church will be private. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
