Services
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
7043 Harrison Pike (Taylor Creek)
View Map
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late James E. Ferneding. Loving mother of James E.. Ferneding, Jr and Jesse (Kim) Ferneding. Cherished grandma of Justin Downing and Gavin Ferneding. Great grandma of Elijah, Kadence, Zeppelin, and Riley. Dear sister of Jeannie Edington, Jack "Bud" Stockhoff and the late Johnny, Jerry and Jimmy Stockhoff and June Friedel. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away on August 12th at the age of 81. Visitation Monday August 19th from 5pm-8pm at Neidhard-Minges, 10385 New Haven Rd Harrison, Ohio 45030. Funeral Mass Tuesday August 20th at 10am at St. Bernard Church, 7043 Harrison Pike (Taylor Creek) neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
