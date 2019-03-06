|
|
Jacqueline R. Westers
Cincinnati - Jacqueline R. Westers, aged 97, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Grand Rapids, MI, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Westers; one brother; and four sisters. She will be lovingly remembered by many, nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside Services in celebration of her life will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Grandville Cemetery, 3570 Prairie St., SW; Grandville, Michigan.
STROO FUNERAL HOME, Grand Rapids, MI
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019